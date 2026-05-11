Noel Tata votes against reappointment of V Srinivasan, Vijay Singh at TEDT

Noel Tata has voted against the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh as trustees of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), Times of India reported. The move signals growing differences within the Tata Trusts ecosystem.

Earlier, trustees Mehli Mistry and J N Mistry had also opposed the reappointments. The report added that the trust deed required unanimous approval for the continuation of trustees, otherwise the proposals were blocked.

This is the first time Noel Tata has voted against Srinivasan and Singh in any matter related to the trusts.

Times of India also cited internal communications stating that the reappointment proposal for the two trustees had not been passed and that Srinivasan and Singh would cease to be trustees at TEDT from May 10.

According to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, unanimity is required for the reappointment of trustees, which was not the case here. The circulars stated that the tenures of the two trustees would end after their current terms conclude.

What is TEDT?

TEDT or Tata Education and Development Trust is one of the most prominent trusts within the Tata Trusts network. It is estimated to manage a corpus of over ₹5,000 crore, focusing on education-led philanthropic initiatives, including scholarship programmes.

Rising differences within the group

Noel Tata’s vote comes amid a wider governance churn within Tata Trusts, which controls Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Recent differences within the trusts over governance matters, board representation and the future direction of Tata Sons have also come to the forefront.

The boards of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust were expected to discuss Tata Sons board representation, the future of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, and concerns over the performance of some Tata Group companies.

The meetings of the two key trusts, earlier scheduled for May 8, have been postponed to May 16.