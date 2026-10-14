Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Trusts row: Noel, son Neville Tata move Mumbai courts with caveats

Tata Trusts row: Noel, son Neville Tata move Mumbai courts with caveats

The caveats filed in the Bombay High Court and also in the Mumbai City Civil Court will ensure that they are heard before the passing of any orders

Tata Trusts Chairman and SDTT trustee Noel Tata

Tata Trusts Chairman and SDTT trustee Noel Tata (File photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville have filed caveats in city courts in the row surrounding Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, sources said on Wednesday.

The caveats filed in the Bombay High Court and also in the Mumbai City Civil Court will ensure that they are heard before the passing of any orders.

Both the father and son moved the courts with their caveats on October 7, as per official records.

Srinivasan and Singh had filed complaints against Noel and Neville Tata with the Maharahstra Charity Commissioner, alleging governance lapses and irregularities at some of the Tata Trusts. Noel and Neville had earlier filed similar caveats at the charity commissioner's office, according to reports.

 

The caveat in the Bombay High Court has Noel as the caveator, while Srinivasan has been named as the caveatee. Singh has been included as an extra party caveatee along with lawyer Darius Khambata and Tata group veteran Bhaskar Bhat.

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Absence of name from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion, ECI tells Bombay HC

N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran defends Tata's long-term bets despite near-term uncertainty

Old monk

Old Monk sales ban costs Maharashtra govt ₹350 cr, company loses ₹500 cr

Tata Trusts, Bombay House

Tata Trusts seeks more time to reply; Charity Commissioner grants a week

Tata Trusts Chairman and SDTT trustee Noel Tata

RBI told Tata Sons to find lawful course, not to list: SDTT trusteespremium

Noel Tata features as the caveator in the move to Mumbai City Civil Court; son Neville is caveator-1, and Srinivasan is caveatee, as per the records.

The City Civil Court caveat named Singh, Khambata and Bhat as extra party caveatees, the reports said.

Reports suggest that the inclusion of Khambata and Bhat, who have sided with Tata Trusts in the battle against Tata Sons, as caveatees in both the filings is only procedural, as Noel and Neville are family members.

The house of Tatas has been facing disputes with the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, pitted against the management of the group holding company. Noel's side has concerns over the listing of Tata Sons, while the holding company's management has decided to follow up on RBI's diktats, making a public listing necessary.

In the run-up to the September 17 voting at the Tata Sons board meeting, where the sides in the battle became clear, with Srinivasan siding with the majority Tata Sons board despite being a Tata Trusts nominee director, other, smaller battles have been playing out at various fora, with specific allegations.

More From This Section

Accenture

Accenture bets on AI, targets mid-single-digit growth for next two years

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Hyundai Motor India's Pune Plant

Hyundai aims to regain No. 2 spot in India by 2028-29, says global CEO

Biocon Biologics, Biocon

Biocon clears patent hurdle for breast cancer biosimilar Pebrilzo

Bank of Baroda

BoB shares fall 3.5% after B R Shetty files $15 billion suit against bank

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons Ltd

Tata Group's semiconductor push a long-term bet on India: Chandrasekaran

Topics : Tata Trusts noel tata Bombay High Court

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBigg Boss 20Stocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:33 PM IST