The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) will file suits in the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a second five-year term.

The SDTT will seek ₹50 crore and RDTT will seek ₹15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest.

As per the suits, the September 17 decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association.

The dispute follows N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons executive chairman for another five years at the September 17 board meeting.

The two trusts voted on Wednesday night to pass the resolutions to move HC as there was a lack of any satisfactory replies to the communications sent by them since September 17.

The immediate relief being sought is to ensure that the chairman during the November 30 meeting is prevented from exercising his casting vote in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors.

Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata, holds around 66 per cent of Tata Sons and has challenged the board resolution passed on September 17.

In its September 20 statement, the Trusts said the resolution was not validly passed and had "no legal effect".

At the centre of the dispute are Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA) and special rights given to Trusts-nominated directors. It has two nominee directors on its board -- Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. On September 17, Noel Tata voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment, while Venu Srinivasan supported it.

As per Trusts, both nominated directors were required to support the decision.

In its statement issued in September, the Trusts said the AoA of Tata Sons provide that no decision can be taken unless it has the affirmative support of at least a majority of the Directors nominated by the Tata Trusts. "This is a separate condition under the AoA," it said, pointing out that the AoA does not leave any decision of the board to a mere head count of directors.