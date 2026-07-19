Sunday, July 19, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Taural India bets on exports, localisation to reach turnover of ₹1,000 cr

Taural India bets on exports, localisation to reach turnover of ₹1,000 cr

Taural India plans to more than triple its revenue to ₹1,000 crore through expanded production, higher exports and growing demand from the energy, defence and railway sectors

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices

Taural India expects the combined effect of capacity expansion, higher domestic offtake and rising exports to lift turnover to ₹1,000 crore | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taural India, a maker of large and intricate aluminium sand-castings components for the energy and infrastructure sectors, plans to raise its turnover to ₹1,000 crore from about ₹300 crore by scaling local production, growing exports and widening applications of aluminium in sectors such as defence and railways, its founder and CEO Bharat Gite said.

The company, which began in India to serve existing European clients in the energy space, including Siemens, Hitachi Energy, and General Electric, said its initial sales in India were modest -- around ₹70-100 crore -- but rising demand from local and Asian customers prompted capacity expansion and fresh investments.

 

In an interview to PTI here, Gite said the company has opened a new plant at Supa in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, after running its Chakan facility in the state at full capacity.

The firm, he said, had pumped in ₹500 crore in the Supa plant, a commitment it announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos with the Maharashtra government in January 2025. The new unit was built and brought into production within a year and was recently inaugurated by the Maharashtra chief minister.

"With the Supa plant running and our Chakan facility optimised, we have the capability to increase production up to four times," Gite said.

Also Read

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices

Downstream aluminium industry seeks duty relief to boost competitiveness

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium Metal may emerge as strongest performer after demergerpremium

Hindalco

Hindalco sees steady Novelis earnings, strong domestic demand in 2027

Vedanta

Vedanta stock jumps 5% ahead of demerger; ICICI Securities advises 'hold'

Vedanta

Vedanta sets May 1 as record date for long-awaited demerger planpremium

"Customers are already asking for 50-70 per cent more than their current volumes. We expect exports to rise from about 18 per cent to 30-32 per cent of sales."  Taural India expects the combined effect of capacity expansion, higher domestic offtake and rising exports to lift turnover to ₹1,000 crore.

The company said the ₹500 crore investment in Supa covers the initial capital required to reach roughly ₹700 crore in revenue; further scaling to ₹1,000 crore will be funded from internal accruals over the next 3-4 years.

Beyond energy, he said, the company is pursuing localisation opportunities with other large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Hyosung Heavy Industries of South Korea, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions and Mitsubishi Electric of Japan, and domestic firms, including BHEL and CG Power and Industrial Solutions.

Taural India, he said, already supplies large single-piece castings that replace multi-piece fabricated assemblies, reducing weight and complexity.

"Opportunities are significant in railways -- not limited to engine blocks but across the broader ecosystem -- and in defence where localisation of aluminium components is still nascent," Gite said.

He added that process improvements and automation, combined with stringent quality checks such as scanning and testing, will support higher volumes while maintaining product standards.

The company said its strategy blends customer-led innovation with internal R&D to unlock new applications for aluminium in infrastructure and road safety, and to deepen engagement with defence procurement programmes.

Industry thinkers said capacity additions and localisation of supply chains could help the country's OEMs source larger aluminium castings domestically and reduce dependence on imports, while supporting employment and local manufacturing in the supply chain. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CEAT

Ceat expects strong double-digit FY27 growth despite West Asia disruptions

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Reliance-BP's KG-D6 gas output falls 7% in June quarter as decline persists

CBI

CBI searches 15 locations in cases against Reliance ADA group firms

Gautam Adani, Adani

Top US prosecutor declines to challenge DOJ move to drop Gautam Adani case

Reliance Industries, treasury strategy, RBI rate hikes, money market instruments, rupee outlook

RIL's O2C revenues in Q1 jumped 30% to over ₹2 trillion on crude price rise

Topics : Aluminium makers Aluminium Sector Aluminium industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Abhijit Dipke Hunger StrikeStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance