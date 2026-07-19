Taural India bets on exports, localisation to reach turnover of ₹1,000 cr

Taural India, a maker of large and intricate aluminium sand-castings components for the energy and infrastructure sectors, plans to raise its turnover to ₹1,000 crore from about ₹300 crore by scaling local production, growing exports and widening applications of aluminium in sectors such as defence and railways, its founder and CEO Bharat Gite said.

The company, which began in India to serve existing European clients in the energy space, including Siemens, Hitachi Energy, and General Electric, said its initial sales in India were modest -- around ₹70-100 crore -- but rising demand from local and Asian customers prompted capacity expansion and fresh investments.

In an interview to PTI here, Gite said the company has opened a new plant at Supa in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, after running its Chakan facility in the state at full capacity.

The firm, he said, had pumped in ₹500 crore in the Supa plant, a commitment it announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos with the Maharashtra government in January 2025. The new unit was built and brought into production within a year and was recently inaugurated by the Maharashtra chief minister.

"With the Supa plant running and our Chakan facility optimised, we have the capability to increase production up to four times," Gite said.

"Customers are already asking for 50-70 per cent more than their current volumes. We expect exports to rise from about 18 per cent to 30-32 per cent of sales." Taural India expects the combined effect of capacity expansion, higher domestic offtake and rising exports to lift turnover to ₹1,000 crore.

The company said the ₹500 crore investment in Supa covers the initial capital required to reach roughly ₹700 crore in revenue; further scaling to ₹1,000 crore will be funded from internal accruals over the next 3-4 years.

Beyond energy, he said, the company is pursuing localisation opportunities with other large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Hyosung Heavy Industries of South Korea, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions and Mitsubishi Electric of Japan, and domestic firms, including BHEL and CG Power and Industrial Solutions.

Taural India, he said, already supplies large single-piece castings that replace multi-piece fabricated assemblies, reducing weight and complexity.

"Opportunities are significant in railways -- not limited to engine blocks but across the broader ecosystem -- and in defence where localisation of aluminium components is still nascent," Gite said.

He added that process improvements and automation, combined with stringent quality checks such as scanning and testing, will support higher volumes while maintaining product standards.

The company said its strategy blends customer-led innovation with internal R&D to unlock new applications for aluminium in infrastructure and road safety, and to deepen engagement with defence procurement programmes.

Industry thinkers said capacity additions and localisation of supply chains could help the country's OEMs source larger aluminium castings domestically and reduce dependence on imports, while supporting employment and local manufacturing in the supply chain.