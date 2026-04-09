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Home / Companies / News / TCS announces annual salary hikes across all grades effective April 1

TCS announces annual salary hikes across all grades effective April 1

IT major rolls out pay increases effective April 1 across grades, even as headcount declines year-on-year and the company steps up investments in AI-ready workforce

Sudeep Kunnumal, chief human resources officer, TCS

Sudeep Kunnumal, chief human resources officer, TCS

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it is implementing annual salary hikes. These would be applicable from April 1 across grades. However, the quantum of hikes could not be ascertained.
 
Sudeep Kunnumal, chief HR officer, said, “We are pleased to implement annual salary increases across all grades effective April 1. In Q4, we continued to invest in a future-ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires.”
 
Kunnumal further added that building an AI-first culture and equipping its people with AI-ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, “as we align closely with our customers’ evolving needs.” 
 
 
The total headcount of the company at the end of the fiscal year was 584,519. On a year-on-year basis, headcount continued to fall. The headcount at the end of FY25 was 607,979.

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However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, at the end of Q4 FY26, the company added 2,356 people.
 
The company said that it has a total of 270,000 employees with higher proficiency in AI and ML.
 
In FY25, the company had delayed salary hikes, effective September 2025; this was after a delay of five months. The quantum of salary hikes was in the range of 4.5 per cent to 7 per cent, while high performers continued to get double-digit increases.

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Topics : Tata Consultancy Services IT sector Salary hike TCS

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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