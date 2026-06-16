TCS faces additional $70 mn hit after US Supreme Court rejects review plea

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) said it will make a provision of an additional $70 million in the first quarter of FY27 after the US Supreme Court refused to entertain its review petition of a lower court’s ruling in the trade secrets dispute with DXC Technology.

TCS has already made provisions of $150 million, and the rest will be towards damages, interest and legal costs, as a one-time exceptional expense, India’s largest IT services company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The ruling culminates a dispute dating back to 2019 by Computer Sciences Corp (CSC), now part of DXC, that TCS poached about 2,200 Transamerica employees and exploited their inside access to confidential software data to build a competing life insurance software platform. The suit accused TCS of exploiting software access granted to Transamerica employees, who were transferred to TCS in a $2 billion deal.

In 2023, a jury ruled that TCS intentionally misappropriated trade secrets and awarded damages of $210 million. This was later reduced to $168 million in 2024 by US district judge Brantley Starr and was upheld by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals last year.

TCS had decided last year to review and appeal the judgment and added that the “Court has vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, to reassess the injunction order basis direction of the Appeals Court.”

But now, with the apex court choosing not to review the judgment and denying TCS’ petition of a writ of certiorari, the company has no other option but to pay the amount.

While challenging its position before the US Supreme Court, TCS had argued that DXC had been granted unjust enrichment damages without proving any actual losses. It had also argued that the punitive damages awarded were disproportionate.

DXC, on the other hand, said in January that “TCS’s conduct was intentional and showed “conscious disregard” for CSC’s rights to their information.”