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TCS launches fully automated Pune facility to advance AI-led manufacturing

A lights-out factory refers to a manufacturing facility where autonomous systems operate production lines with minimal human intervention

TCS

TCS said the new facility houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced the launch of an Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab at its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune, which the IT major described as India's first lights-out factory lab aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI)-led manufacturing.

A lights-out factory refers to a manufacturing facility where autonomous systems operate production lines with minimal human intervention.

In a regulatory filing, TCS said the new facility houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line. The live multi-stage setup will allow manufacturers to prototype, validate and scale AI-first production systems while reducing deployment risks.

The facility simulates how self-optimising factories can automate workflows by combining digital twins, robotics, industrial AI, factory control systems and real-time operational intelligence, the company said.

 

"With our state-of-the-art TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab Lights-Out Factory, we are advancing TCS' vision of engineering AI-first production systems. We have built a facility that can help customers turn their aspiration of lights-out manufacturing into a reality. The lab provides a tangible demonstration of how the Human + AI model can help enterprises progress from digitally enabled operations to increasingly autonomous production systems," said Sreenivasa Chakravarti, Global Head & Vice President of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering at TCS.

The Pune lab will support multiple industrial use cases, including predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection, real-time process optimisation, human-machine collaboration and autonomous factory operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 3:50 PM IST