TCS offers work from home option to employees at its Nashik centre

“The company has taken this decision for the convenience and safety of employees. Of course, those who wish to work from office, that option is also there,” said a source from TCS.

The action has been necessitated amid allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the centre.

Investigation by the Nashik police suggested that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target female employees, PTI reported.

Earlier this week, police reportedly formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, while the human resources department ignored their complaints.

Police have arrested eight employees of TCS, including seven men and the female operations manager. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.

According to the PTI report, the seven male staffers are co-accused in most of the cases, suggesting they operated as a group within the office, the official said.

One female accused is named in a single case of religious harassment, while another, an HR head, is accused of discouraging a victim from filing a complaint.