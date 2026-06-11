TCS announces strategic partnership with Anthropic; to set up dedicated BU

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the frontier AI company behind Claude, to help customers scale enterprise AI adoption.

TCS will set up a dedicated business unit focused on delivering customer value propositions, joint industry solutions and deep AI expertise on the Claude family of models through early access to Claude models.

TCS will equip 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing. By deploying Claude internally, TCS will gain first-hand experience in transforming its own operations while applying those insights to drive client success, the company said in a statement.

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), TCS, said, “This partnership reflects TCS’ broader strategy to help clients become perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale.”

He further said: “Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent. By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigor, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical.”

In regulated industries, most AI initiatives stall at the pilot stage, where the requirements for accuracy, auditability and oversight are far more stringent, and the consequences of error significantly higher.

With this move, TCS is scaling employee access to frontier AI tools. The announcement comes after the company expanded Microsoft 365 Copilot licences to 100,000 employees, up from 50,000 six months earlier.

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, said, “We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most. This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees.”

TCS and Anthropic will jointly go to market with AI solutions and services across industries, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, telecom and medtech.

Together, they will co-innovate solutions for domain-specific workflows, modernisation and customer experience transformation, backed by TCS' consulting, engineering and managed services capabilities.

TCS will also deploy Claude across some of its platforms, products and domain-specific solutions.

For instance, in the UK, Diligenta, TCS' Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated life and pensions business serving more than 22 million customers, will use Claude to improve customer experience through agentic process transformation at scale.

In addition, BFSI Products and Platforms teams will leverage Claude Code to enhance productivity in software engineering and IT operations.

Similarly, TCS iON, which conducts more than 75 million assessments annually across 1,500 cities in India, will use the partnership to deliver learning and certification programmes on Claude models, helping build an AI-certified workforce in India.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said, “This partnership reflects our shared conviction that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide. By combining Anthropic's capabilities with Tata Group's scale, trusted relationships, and nation-building commitment, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and equip India's youth with the skills to lead in the AI era.”