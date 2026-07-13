TCS rejigs leadership, business units to sharpen focus on AI-led deals

“We are witnessing profound shifts in our industry driven by Al, changing client expectations, platform modernisation, and new operating models. It is important to stay close to the changing needs of our clients and markets and strengthen our leadership bandwidth to bring even greater focus,” K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD), said in a message on the company’s employee portal, Ultimax. The email has been seen by Business Standard.

Ultimatix is an internal platform that caters to TCS employees to access various resources and services.

To begin with, the company announced that Susheel Vasudevan, currently business group head, BFSI, Americas, is being moved to a more strategic role. In this role, he will be reporting to the CEO and MD K Krithivasan.

Moreover, the business unit, BFSI Americas, is being reorganised into two business units. Rakesh Kumar, curre­n­tly industry solution unit (ISU) head for BFSI US West, and Mohan Veeturi, currently ISU head for BFSI US East Ba­n­ki­ng, will assume the role of bu­s­iness group heads for the ne­wly formed business groups. “I am confident that, working closely with their teams and clients, they will continue to strengthen our market position and accelerate growth opportunities across BFSI Americas,” said Krithivasan in an internal email to employees.

The other leadership and organisations changes involve business group of travel, transport & hospitality (TTH), energy, resources & utilities (ERU), life science UK & Europe ISU, cyber security unit, US West coast business group, communications, media, technology group, global sales for autonomous business operations and global head of ServiceNow unit. The changes also include head of TCS Canada.

With AI impacting the TTH vertical, TCS has created a new TTH business group. Arun Pradeep, who has been leading TTH UK & Europe ISU, will take over as the Business Group Head for the newly formed business unit. Pradeep will directly report to the CEO & MD. The ERU is a strategically important industry group for TCS, and clients in this segment are harnessing Al-led transformation, said Krithivasan.

He will report to Debashis Ghosh, president, business group. Kumaranarayanan, currently ISU head of North America energy & resources, will take over as the head of the cyber security unit. He will report to COO Aarthi Subramanian. TCS has now created a de­d­icated focus to these industry segments in the Al era, and created a new ERU Business Group, to be headed by Sabyasachi Chandra (Saby), who currently heads the North America Utilities unit. Ganesa Vaikuntam, currently heads cyber security service line, will take over as the ISU head for Life Sciences United Kingdom and Europe.

As part of the reorganisation, TCS is setting up US West Coast Business Group. The formation of this group is significant as West Coast is home to many of the leading companies in technology, semiconductors and software, and sits at the centre of major shifts in Al, Quantum, semiconductors, product engineering and Al-native business models.

Akhilesh Tripathi will lead this new business group. He will continue to lead Digitate in the interim and will report directly to the COO.

TCS is also merging two business units -- communications, media, information services & technology unit. V Rajanna, who currently heads the Technology, Software & Services Business Group, will lead the combined business group.