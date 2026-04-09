TCS renews multi-year partnership with UK retailer Marks & Spencer

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced the renewal of its multi-year strategic partnership with Marks & Spencer (M&S). As part of this continuing partnership, TCS will support M&S as it transforms to become an omnichannel, data-driven retailer supported by globally best-in-class modern technologies.

TCS will utilise AI in its transformation approach—supported by its extensive domain expertise and one of the world’s largest AI talent pools. This will support future readiness, provide the right base for long-term growth, and create superior customer experience.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Sacha Berendji, operations director, Marks and Spencer, said, “Technology transformation is a key strategic priority for M&S as we invest for growth. Having the right suite of partners, with access to the latest developments in AI and digital expertise, is imperative. I am pleased that we are extending our partnership with TCS, who will work alongside our in-house team as we accelerate our digital transformation.”

This continuing engagement builds on the more than a decade-long trusted partnership between the two organisations and will see TCS continue to serve as M&S’s strategic technology partner as the retailer embeds its technology transformation.

Krishnan Ramanujam, president — consumer business group, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “M&S is a highly cherished and iconic British brand that has always been at the forefront of retail innovation. We are proud of our long-standing partnership and delighted to be chosen to support its enterprise transformation. As M&S now accelerates its technology transformation, we look forward to bringing our enterprise-scale AI capabilities, deep retail expertise, and engineering leadership to create sustained value, business agility, and a future-ready retail enterprise.”