TCS renews Swissport partnership for 5 yrs to drive AI-led transformation

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended and expanded its partnership with Swissport International, a global aviation services provider, by five years. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The renewed agreement will focus on digital innovation, operational efficiency and technology transformation across Swissport’s global operations.

Focus on AI, cloud and data platforms

As part of the expanded collaboration, TCS will support the continued modernisation of Swissport’s technology landscape and scale artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled services, data platforms and hybrid cloud operations.

The partnership aims to strengthen IT service operations, improve operational resilience and enhance employee experience across critical ground operations.

Driving operational efficiency

Together, the two companies have built a scalable digital backbone integrating data, automation and user-centric design. This has improved turnaround efficiency, increased operational visibility and accelerated deployment of digital capabilities across regions.

Dave Lynch, group chief information officer, Swissport International Limited, said the partnership has played a key role in strengthening the company’s technology foundation.

“Our long-standing partnership with TCS has been pivotal in strengthening the digital backbone of our global operations. This renewed engagement will help us continue to innovate at scale and support our long-term growth strategy,” he said.

Scaling co-created solutions

Arun Pradeep Surendra Mohan, business head, travel, transportation and hospitality, EMEA and APAC, TCS, said the renewed deal would help scale co-created solutions.

“This renewed engagement allows us to accelerate and scale our solutions to enhance Swissport’s global operations with agility, reliability and future-ready capabilities,” he said.

The collaboration is also aimed at creating a more agile and data-driven operational model aligned with Swissport’s long-term growth plans.

Swissport recently recognised TCS as its Innovation Partner of the Year 2025, highlighting its role in advancing operational intelligence and enabling data-driven decision-making across global operations.