TCS rolls out average salary hikes of 6-8% for employees in India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has given salary hikes of 6-8 per cent on average for its employees in India, according to people familiar with the matter. High performers, employees in the top-rated A+ category, have received hikes of more than 10 per cent, the sources added. For TCS, it was a return to the normal wage-hike cycle after a delay last year resulting from macroeconomic uncertainties, which pushed back hikes to September. It had, however, said in April that all employees would again receive hikes from April. At India's largest IT services company, employees are categorised into bands such as A+, A, B, and C.

TCS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Employees who were rated the lowest also received about 2-3 per cent hikes, while overseas employees got between 2-4 per cent.

In its latest annual report published last week, the company said the average annual increase for junior and mid-level employees for financial year 2026 was in the range of 4.5-7 per cent, with top performers receiving double-digit increments in India.

"However, during the course of the year, the total increase is in the range of 5-8 per cent, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. Junior and mid-level employees outside India received a wage increase between 1-6 per cent," it added.

Chief human resources officer Sudeep Kunnumal had said in April that the hikes this year would be similar to last year.

TCS had 584,519 employees at the end of March.