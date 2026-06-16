TCS to take $70 mn hit after US SC rejects appeal in trade secrets case

Tata Consultancy Services will book a one-time exceptional charge of $70 million after the US Supreme ​Court rejected its appeal in a trade secrets ​case, bringing its total exposure in the matter ‌to $220 million, the firm said on Monday.

The US Supreme Court on June 15 let stand a $168 million damages award in favour of DXC Technology.

TCS, which had already set aside $150 million for the case, said it will book a further $70 million towards damages, interest and legal costs as a one-time exceptional charge in the first quarter of 2027.

The ‌Indian firm's net profit in the fourth quarter stood at ₹13,718 crore ($1.45 billion).

The case stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed in Dallas federal court by DXC's predecessor, Computer Sciences Corporation, which accused TCS of hiring around 2,200 Transamerica, another insurance company, employees and using their inside ​access to build a rival life-insurance platform.

jury in 2023 recommended TCS ‌pay $210 million for willfully stealing trade secrets, but US District Judge Brantley Starr cut that to $168 million, $56 ​million ‌in compensatory and $112 million in punitive damages, a decision the 5th ‌US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld in 2025.

TCS argued to the Supreme Court that DXC should not have won ‌unjust ​enrichment damages without ​proving actual losses, and that the punitive award was excessive. DXC said the lower court's ruling needed ‌no further review.