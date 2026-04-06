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Home / Companies / News / TDI Infratech to invest ₹750 crore in 150-acre township project in Ludhiana

TDI Infratech to invest ₹750 crore in 150-acre township project in Ludhiana

In the township, the company said it will build luxury group housing, residential plotted developments and low-rise independent floors, targeting both end-users and long-term investors

real estate

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

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Realty firm TDI Infratech on Monday said it will invest ₹750 crore to develop a 150-acre township in Ludhiana as part of its expansion plan.

In the township, the company said it will build luxury group housing, residential plotted developments and low-rise independent floors, targeting both end-users and long-term investors.

The project will span over 6 million square feet of developable area.

The company, in a statement, said it is "developing about 150 acres of land in Ludhiana for an integrated township with an estimated investment value of ₹750 crore."  Speaking on the expansion, Akshay Taneja, Managing Director, TDI Infratech, said Ludhiana represents a high-potential market with strong economic fundamentals and sustained end-user demand.

 

"Our acquisition of approx 150 acres reflects a long-term commitment to developing a benchmark township that integrates premium housing formats with robust infrastructure and lifestyle amenities. This project also marks an important milestone as our first township after achieving a debt-free position in 2025," he added.

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This will be TDI Infratech's fourth township in Punjab after Chandigarh, Rajpura and Mohali.

The company has already delivered over 500 acres in Mohali with two integrated townships and 42 acres in Rajpura. Within these developments, prime commercial pockets are now being launched as hotels and commercial centres.

Delhi-based TDI Infratech is one of the leading real estate companies in Delhi-NCR and North India. It has built many housing and commercial projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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