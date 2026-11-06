Friday, November 06, 2026 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra to acquire more shares in Pininfarina, raise stake to 92.59%

Tech Mahindra to acquire more shares in Pininfarina, raise stake to 92.59%

Tech Mahindra's subsidiary currently holds 82.57 per cent of Pininfarina. Upon successful completion of the proposed transaction, its shareholding will increase to 92.59 per cent.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra plans to raise Pininfarina stake amid proposed Italian delisting (File photo)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech Mahindra plans to increase its stake in Italian automotive design company Pininfarina S.p.A. to 92.59 per cent through an additional share acquisition by its subsidiary PF Holdings B.V. (PFH), the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.
 
PFH has entered into a commitment to acquire 7.89 million ordinary shares, representing 10.02 per cent of Pininfarina, for up to €9.46 million. The commitment was entered into on Thursday as part of a voluntary tender offer to acquire up to 13.7 million ordinary shares, representing 17.42 per cent of the Italian company.
 
The shares will be acquired at €1.20 apiece through cash consideration. The transaction is subject to the requisite approvals from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Italy and is expected to be completed on or before December 31, 2026.
 

Pininfarina pursuing delisting

The proposed acquisition comes as Pininfarina pursues delisting from Borsa Italiana S.p.A.
 
In its regulatory disclosure, Tech Mahindra said, "Pininfarina S.p.A. is pursuing delisting from Borsa Italiana S.p.A, subject to applicable laws and regulations."

Also Read

Adani, Adani Group

Adani Ports to acquire Dutch operator Evos in €2.56 billion deal

bharti airtel

Airtel Q2 net profit jumped 31% to ₹8,887 crore on premium user growth

brittania

Britannia Q2 net profit rises 10.8% to ₹726 crore on volume growth

LIC

LIC Q2 net profit rises 20% to ₹12,076 crore, net premium income up 16.2%

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark Pharma Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 57% to ₹264 crore

 
Pininfarina is a joint-stock company incorporated under Italian law, with its ordinary shares listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana. The company operates in automotive design, vehicle design and engineering services.

Pininfarina's financial performance

Pininfarina reported consolidated turnover of €102.7 million (₹948.01 crore) for the calendar year ended December 31, 2025, compared with €91.1 million (₹819.85 crore) in 2024 and €87.2 million (₹778.94 crore) in 2023, according to Tech Mahindra's filing. 

Tech Mahindra's acquisition of Pininfarina

Tech Mahindra's investment in Pininfarina dates back to December 2015, when Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra jointly agreed to acquire a 76.06 per cent stake in the Italian company from Pincar S.r.l. at €1.10 per share.
 
The acquisition was undertaken through PF Holdings B.V., a joint venture in which Tech Mahindra held a 60 per cent stake and Mahindra & Mahindra held the remaining 40 per cent. PFH completed the acquisition in May 2016.
 

More From This Section

Binance

Binance heist puts focus on rising cyberattacks by nation-state actorspremium

rainbow children hospital

Rainbow Children's Medicare plans ₹2,200 crore expansion by FY32

Coforge

Coforge joins SpaceX partner network to deploy Grok solutions for clients

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank taps JP Morgan Xpedite for global remittance expansion

Venugopal Dhoot

NCLT declares Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot bankrupt over ₹12,668 cr SBI dues

Topics : Tech Mahindra Pininfarina Company News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveMuhurat Trading TimeStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Astral share priceSilver on DhanterasThermax Share PriceCA Foundation Results TodayGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 3:31 PM IST