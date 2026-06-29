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Tech Mahindra ties up with Perplexity to strengthen AI-led enterprise sales

Tech Mahindra will deploy Perplexity Enterprise Pro across its sales and customer-facing teams to improve access to AI-powered, source-backed insights and strengthen client engagement

Tech Mahindra

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BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

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Tech Mahindra today announced a partnership with Perplexity to embed AI-powered intelligence across its sales organisation. Through the deployment of Perplexity Enterprise Pro, Tech Mahindra aims to empower its sales teams with faster access to trusted, source-backed insights, enabling them to better understand customer priorities, engage more effectively, and deliver greater business value.
 
As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra is deploying Perplexity Enterprise Pro across its sales and customer-facing teams to support customer partners and senior sales leaders with real-time access to relevant business, industry and technology insights.
 
Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises engage with customers, make decisions, and create value. By integrating Perplexity Enterprise Pro into our sales processes, we are empowering our teams with trusted, real-time intelligence that helps them better understand customer priorities, engage with greater context, and deliver more impactful solutions.”
 
 
Perplexity Enterprise Pro's AI-powered search and answer capabilities will enable teams to quickly access information, reduce research time, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of customer conversations throughout the sales lifecycle. The deployment reflects Tech Mahindra's commitment to using AI to enhance sales effectiveness, deepen client engagement, and enable its teams to deliver more informed and impactful customer interactions.
 
Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder, Perplexity, said, “Tech Mahindra brings deep enterprise expertise and a strong delivery presence across the world. Putting Perplexity Enterprise Pro in their sales teams' hands gives them fast, source-backed answers when it matters most to clients.”
 

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech Mahindra IT services

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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