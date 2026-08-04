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Home / Companies / News / Ted Sarandos meets creative writers as Netflix completes 10 years in India

Ted Sarandos meets creative writers as Netflix completes 10 years in India

Netflix marks 10 years in India as Ted Sarandos engages with writers, highlighting the platform's focus on local storytelling and creative talent development

Ted Sarandos, creative writer, meet, netflix

Netflix Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, and Vice President, Content, Monika Shergill, meet the storytellers of Netflix India's current slate

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:46 PM IST

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As Netflix completes 10 years in India, its co-chief executive officer, Ted Sarandos spent an evening with a group of writers, which reaffirms the company’s long-standing belief that its strongest creative partnerships begin by listening to writers and investing in their ideas, it said in a statement. 
 
Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India and Sarandos engaged in an open conversation with writers about the evolving craft of storytelling, the creative opportunities ahead, and the future of Indian entertainment.
 
This follows the recent launch of the NextGen India Writers' Program, which brings Netflix's global talent development initiative to India. 
 
 
When Netflix launched this program last month, it said that the OTT platform is bringing its global talent development initiative to India for the first time, to give creative writers an opportunity to convert their ideas into a Netflix show. 
 
India is the third country, after France and the Netherlands, to host this initiative. 

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“The evening also builds on Netflix's continued commitment to nurturing India's creative ecosystem, following the recent launch of the NextGen India Writers' Program, which brings Netflix's global talent development initiative to India for the first time,” the statement from Netflix said. 
 
The statement added that as Indian stories continue to find audiences around the world and remains committed to supporting the writers whose voices will shape the next chapter of Indian storytelling. 
 
In 2025, Netflix India’s net profit stood at ₹85 crore and its revenue from operations grew 32 per cent to ₹3,769 crore, according to media reports. 
 
The NextGen India Writers' Program is a two-month hybrid programme which provides selected participants with mentorship, workshops and support from industry experts. 

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Topics : Netflix India OTT platforms industry

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:44 PM IST