Wednesday, September 23, 2026 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Temasek takes minority stake in Romsons Group to back expansion and M&A

Temasek takes minority stake in Romsons Group to back expansion and M&A

Singapore's Temasek has taken a minority stake in Romsons Group to support the medical devices maker's expansion in India and overseas and explore potential acquisitions

Temasek

Temasek takes minority stake in medical devices maker Romsons Group.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Romsons Group has brought Singapore-based investment company Temasek on board as a minority investor in a strategic private equity transaction aimed at funding the medical devices maker’s expansion in India and overseas and supporting potential acquisitions.
 
The partnership is aimed at supporting Romsons’ expansion in India and overseas while strengthening its product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, technology and organisational processes, the company said.
 
The transaction marks a new phase in Romsons’ 70-year history. The company said Temasek’s global experience and long-term investment perspective would complement its operating capabilities and understanding of the Indian healthcare market.
 
As part of the partnership, Romsons and Temasek will evaluate strategic partnerships and acquisitions in India and overseas where these align with the company’s objectives.
 
 
The company said its immediate focus would remain on strengthening its core business and investing in products, manufacturing, technology and people. It also plans to strengthen governance and institutional processes as it scales operations.

Also Read

Justice PS Dinesh Kumar

Merchant bankers must maintain 'Lakshman Rekha' with clients: SAT chief

salary, pay, purse

Your first salary: How much should you invest, spend and keep aside

initial public offering, IPO

Big IPOs offer bigger exits to private equity backers and promoterspremium

Binance

Binance invests $100 mn in Circle, expands partnership to promote USDC

Stock market, trading, equity fund

Margin trading at record ₹1.49 trn, cushions brokers amid volume dip

 
Romsons said it would evaluate the possibility of accessing public markets at an appropriate time, subject to its business trajectory and prevailing market conditions.
 
“Welcoming Temasek as a long-term strategic partner marks an important milestone in Romsons’ 70-year journey,” said Kishore Narain Khanna, managing director, Romsons Group.
 
The partnership would provide the company with an opportunity to expand with greater scale and capabilities while maintaining its focus on products, manufacturing, technology and people, Khanna said.
 
Sanjeev Kharbanda, group chief financial officer, Romsons Group, said the investment marked an important step in the company’s institutional evolution. The company would focus on disciplined capital allocation and strengthening its financial and governance processes as it scales the business, he added.
  

More From This Section

Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay India FY26 net loss widens to ₹1,148.5 crore, revenue up 18%

Airtel Money

Airtel Money files for London IPO through offer for sale by shareholders

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah plans deeper expansion across South India in next two years

ntpc

NTPC pays ₹3,394 crore as final dividend to its shareholders for FY26

Accenture

Accenture leases over 560,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹269 cr

Topics : Private Equity Investment Mergers & Acquisitions Temasek

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:40 PM IST