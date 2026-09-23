Temasek takes minority stake in Romsons Group to back expansion and M&A

Romsons Group has brought Singapore-based investment company Temasek on board as a minority investor in a strategic private equity transaction aimed at funding the medical devices maker’s expansion in India and overseas and supporting potential acquisitions. The partnership is aimed at supporting Romsons’ expansion in India and overseas while strengthening its product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, technology and organisational processes, the company said. The transaction marks a new phase in Romsons’ 70-year history. The company said Temasek’s global experience and long-term investment perspective would complement its operating capabilities and understanding of the Indian healthcare market. As part of the partnership, Romsons and Temasek will evaluate strategic partnerships and acquisitions in India and overseas where these align with the company’s objectives.

The company said its immediate focus would remain on strengthening its core business and investing in products, manufacturing, technology and people. It also plans to strengthen governance and institutional processes as it scales operations.

Romsons said it would evaluate the possibility of accessing public markets at an appropriate time, subject to its business trajectory and prevailing market conditions.

“Welcoming Temasek as a long-term strategic partner marks an important milestone in Romsons’ 70-year journey,” said Kishore Narain Khanna, managing director, Romsons Group.

The partnership would provide the company with an opportunity to expand with greater scale and capabilities while maintaining its focus on products, manufacturing, technology and people, Khanna said.

Sanjeev Kharbanda, group chief financial officer, Romsons Group, said the investment marked an important step in the company’s institutional evolution. The company would focus on disciplined capital allocation and strengthening its financial and governance processes as it scales the business, he added.