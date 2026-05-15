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Tencent commits over ₹10 crore towards gaming and AVGC programs in India

Tencent has committed over Rs 10 crore towards skilling, mentorship and ecosystem development initiatives for India's gaming and AVGC sectors

Tencent

Tencent (Photo: Reuters)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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Chinese technology major Tencent is committing more than Rs 10 crore in resources and programmes in India with the aim of developing the country’s growing gaming and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector.
 
The company signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) to strengthen the ecosystem in the country.
 
Part of its commitment includes curriculum development, industry training, and mentorship. It added that its MoU with SEPC was aimed at strengthening India’s position as a global hub for services exports in the sector.
 
 
Under a three-year MoU, Tencent will work with SEPC to strengthen national capacity building, facilitate industry dialogue, and support Indian AVGC companies in accessing international value chains, it said.
 
The collaboration with GDAI is also under a three-year MoU, which includes plans to strengthen India’s gaming talent pipeline through grassroots developer engagement, industry-led skilling, mentorship, and hands-on learning initiatives.

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It will focus on grassroots developer engagement, including a National Game Jam targeting over 10,000 students annually, Train-the-Trainer programmes reaching educators across colleges, and participation in the Indian Game Developers Conference (IGDC).
 
“By creating structured pathways for aspiring developers, creators, and studios, the partnership seeks to accelerate the growth of a globally competitive gaming ecosystem built in India, for the world,” Tencent said in a statement.
 
Beyond the two MoUs, Tencent will explore partnership opportunities with broader local institutions to further strengthen the AVGC ecosystem, spanning internships, professional exposure, and knowledge exchange, it added.

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Topics : tencent gaming industry Gaming companies

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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