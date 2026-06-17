Tesla expands India network with fifth experience centre in Hyderabad

Tesla has expanded its presence in India with the opening of a new experience centre in Hyderabad’s Hitec City, marking the electric vehicle maker’s fifth customer-facing facility in the country.

The company said customers will be able to experience its newly introduced 2026 Model Y and Model Y L models at the Hyderabad centre from June 17. The facility will offer vehicle demonstrations, product walkarounds and information on Tesla’s electric vehicle technology, safety systems and performance features.

Alongside the new showroom, Tesla has also started delivery and after-sales operations from its facility in the Bollaram Industrial Area, aimed at serving customers across Telangana.

The Model Y, priced at ₹50.89 lakh, offers a claimed driving range of up to 500 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

Tesla is also displaying the Model Y L, a six-seat all-wheel-drive sport utility vehicle priced at ₹61.99 lakh. The company claims the vehicle offers a range of up to 681 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds.

According to Tesla, both models have received safety ratings from agencies including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Euro NCAP, ANCAP and C-IASI.

The company said both vehicles are available for booking through its website and that home-charging support is available across India. Customers placing orders before June 30 will receive a complimentary Wall Connector for home charging.

Tesla currently operates experience centres in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as it gradually expands its retail and service network in India.