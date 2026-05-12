The Bajaj Group story: One family, two wheels, and a lending empire

The group’s listed companies had combined revenues of ₹4,782 crore in 1999-00 (FY00), which grew to around ₹2 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25). In the same period, the combined net profit of the group companies rose from ₹621.5 crore in FY00 to ₹22,982.2 crore in FY25. The group’s combined revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2 per cent since FY00. In the same period, combined net profit has grown at a CAGR of 15.5 per cent.

The steady growth in the group’s revenues and profits across various business and economic cycles is credited to its timely diversification into new growth sectors and its avoidance of wasting financial and managerial resources on big-ticket acquisitions.

There are now 11 Bajaj Group companies listed on the bourses, but nearly 90 per cent of the group’s combined revenues, profits, and market capitalisation is accounted for by three companies — Bajaj Finserv, its listed subsidiary Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Auto. Bajaj Auto remains the group’s cash cow and the biggest source of dividends for promoters and the group’s holding firm, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, but Bajaj Finserv is the key growth driver for the group.

While in the 1990s and early 2000s Bajaj Auto was among the biggest and most profitable two- and three-wheeler makers in India, the group now owns the country’s biggest and most profitable retail lending franchise outside the banking system through Bajaj Finance. The holding company for the group’s financial businesses — Bajaj Finserv — is also among the biggest private-sector life and general insurers in the country. However, the group has struggled to generate profits from its life insurance business, unlike its other ventures.

Similarly, Bajaj Holdings & Investment is now the country’s largest and most profitable listed holding and investment firm. It became a pure-play holding company in 2008, when the automotive division (now Bajaj Auto) and the financial services division (now Bajaj Finserv) were demerged from the erstwhile Bajaj Auto and listed separately.

The success of its financial services business has completely transformed Bajaj Group. Financial services accounted for 68.3 per cent of the group’s combined revenues in FY25, up from 27.5 per cent in 2014-15 (FY15) and almost negligible in 2004-05 (FY05). In the same period, the contribution of Bajaj Auto — the group’s automotive arm — declined from 72 per cent in FY05 to 25.5 per cent in FY25. This has made Bajaj Group one of the most successful firms in the financial services industry.

It is not that the group’s historical flagship — Bajaj Auto — has failed to grow. The two- and three-wheeler maker has remained one of the most profitable companies in its peer group and among the country’s biggest automotive exporters. Over the past two decades, Bajaj Auto has transformed into one of the top motorcycle and three-wheeler brands across emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

However, the group has struggled to grow its electrical goods business (Bajaj Electricals) and speciality steel business (Mukand), despite being among the first entrants in both industries. Bajaj Electricals has struggled to grow in a market that has seen a raft of new entrants over the past two decades and remains far behind segment leaders such as Havells, Polycab, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

The same is true for Mukand, which has struggled with poor profitability and high levels of indebtedness for nearly 20 years. Bajaj Electricals, Bajel Projects, and Mukand together accounted for just 6.1 per cent of the group’s combined revenues in FY25, down from 23.2 per cent in FY00 and 18 per cent in FY15. Their combined share in the group’s profits is even less consequential, at 1 per cent in FY25. The government projects and engineering, procurement, and construction business of Bajaj Electricals was spun off as Bajel Projects in 2023 and listed separately.