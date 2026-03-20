Thomas Cook India announces demerger of resorts business into Sterling

The board of online travel agency Thomas Cook India (TCIL) on Friday gave its in-principle approval for the proposed demerger of its resorts and resorts management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited.

Based on recommendations from the audit committee and the independent committee, the proposed demerger and restructuring are subject to NCLT and other regulatory approvals. This will allow Sterling Holiday Resorts to be listed separately on the BSE and NSE.

The company aims to unlock shareholder value with this move while attracting differentiated investor cohorts for each business segment. The move will also help the company streamline the existing capital structure, resulting in improved earnings per share.

Under the scheme, shareholders will receive 0.81 shares of Sterling Holiday Resorts for every share held in Thomas Cook India.

Further, it will “enable sharper strategic and operational focus across each business vertical and pursue sector-specific growth strategies with agility,” the company stated in a release.

Thomas Cook India owns and operates six resorts under the Nature Trails brand. These properties are spread across India and offer a host of curated services across multiple market segments, including adventure holidays, educational trips and corporate getaways.

“This demerger and restructuring unlocks tremendous value and potential for TCIL shareholders by streamlining the existing capital structure and resulting in improved earnings per share. The demerger and restructuring also paves the way for a future listing of SHRL, enabling it to chart its own course in the rapidly expanding hospitality space in India,” said Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, TCIL.