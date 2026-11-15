Sunday, November 15, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Thomas Cook India expects demerger of resorts business by Oct 2027: MD

Thomas Cook India expects demerger of resorts business by Oct 2027: MD

Mahesh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said the company expects the scheme to become effective by mid-FY28

Mahesh Iyer MD & CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Mahesh Iyer MD & CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd expects the proposed demerger of its resorts and resort-management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts to become effective by October 2027, according to a top company official.

In an interview with PTI, Mahesh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said the company expects the scheme to become effective by mid-FY28.

"The application in respect of the composite scheme of arrangement has been filed before NCLT Mumbai. Accordingly, we expect the scheme to become effective by mid of FY28. However, the same is subject to the requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals," Iyer shared.

In March, the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (TCIL) approved a proposal for the demerger of the company's Resorts and Resort Management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd (SHRL) and a subsequent capital restructuring of TCIL.

 

Separately, on the company's inorganic growth strategy, Iyer said, Thomas Cook India remained open to exploring acquisitions and strategic partnerships that could strengthen its capabilities and accelerate growth across its businesses.

Also Read

Li-ion battery, lithium ion battery, battery

LICO Materials targets ₹450-500 crore revenue in current fiscal: CEO

Aayush Wellness

Aayush Wellness enters shilajit segment with launch of Himalayan drops

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods Q2 FY27 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹420 crore

Sammaan Capital

Sammaan Capital Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 1.25% to ₹312 crore

tata motors passenger vehicles

TaMo PV narrows Q2 loss to ₹5,451 cr as JLR recovery offsets costs

"We remain open to exploring strategic partnerships and acquisitions that can strengthen our capabilities and accelerate growth across our businesses. In particular, we see significant potential in collaborating with or investing in technology-led platforms that can complement our existing ecosystem across leisure travel, corporate travel and forex.

"While we will continue to build on our existing strengths organically, partnerships and acquisitions can help accelerate access to emerging capabilities, integrate them into our ecosystem and respond more effectively to the evolving needs of travellers. Any such opportunity would be evaluated based on its strategic fit and long-term value creation," he said.

The company's growth plans come against the backdrop of a recovery in travel demand following geopolitical disruptions that affected sentiment and operating conditions across some international markets during the first half of FY27.

Iyer said business momentum had strengthened considerably in recent months, with the company's India travel businesses staging a sharp recovery during the July-September quarter (Q2 FY27).

"Our India Travel businesses staged a sharp recovery during the quarter, ending just 6 per cent below the previous year, with healthy EBIT margins of 3.8 per cent. Domestic and Short Haul travel led the recovery, supported by continued customer demand and a shift towards destinations offering better connectivity and value," he said.

The company expects this momentum to continue, with forward bookings for its India leisure travel business for the third quarter of FY27 pointing to healthy demand despite elevated airfares and other input costs.

"We expect to see healthy forward bookings of 30 per cent for the current quarter (Q3 FY27) for the India leisure travel business, signal positive future demand trends, despite elevated airfares and other input costs, and we expect this momentum to continue," Iyer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant in Jajpur district, Odisha (Photo - Tata Steel)

Tata Steel targets NINL amalgamation by FY27: CFO Koushik Chatterjee

Adani Ports

Global acquisitions, integrated operations to boost Adani Ports' growth

Noel Tata

Listing may change 'Tata way', put profits ahead of philanthropy: Noel

Debendra Pradhan

IIT Bhubaneswar, Coratia Technologies tie up for underwater robotics

Srinath Ravichandran, cofounder and CEO, and Moin SPM, cofounder and COO, Agnikul Cosmos

Agnikul to set up Andhra Pradesh facility for orbital data centre units

Topics : Company News Resorts in India Hotel industry Hotel sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 11:37 AM IST