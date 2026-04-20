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Tissot launches official e-commerce platform in India, enters direct retail

Swiss watchmaker Tissot debuts its official online platform in India, aiming to deepen customer engagement and strengthen its digital presence in a fast-growing market

Currently, Tissot is available in more than 400 stores across India and on select luxury e-commerce platforms

Currently, Tissot is available in more than 400 stores across India and on select luxury e-commerce platforms | Photo: Company Website

Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

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Swiss watchmaker Tissot has launched its own e-commerce platform in India, marking the first time it has entered direct online retail. Alongside this launch, Tissot has introduced its new Gentleman collection, now available directly on its e-commerce platform.
 
Commenting on the launch, Sylvain Dolla, chief executive officer at Tissot, said, “India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, and our commitment here continues to deepen. With our new e-commerce platform, we aim to get even closer to our customers."
 
Currently, Tissot is available in more than 400 stores across India and on select luxury e-commerce platforms. Since it entered online retail in 2020, Tissot noted that its sales have grown steadily. With its dedicated platform, the brand aims to strengthen its digital presence and further enhance its e-commerce performance, offering customers a more streamlined way to discover its collection.
 
 
With a legacy rooted in precision and enduring design, Tissot’s entry into India’s e-commerce space marks a thoughtful step forward. The platform delivers a seamless, user-friendly experience, bringing the brand closer to its audience. All products will be shipped directly from Tissot’s India-based warehouse, ensuring authenticity and a direct, uncompromised purchase journey.
 
Founded in 1853, Tissot offers a diverse range of luxury, sport, and classic watches in India across automatic, solar, and quartz categories. The brand’s ambassadors include American basketball star Damian Lillard, among others.
 

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Topics : Swiss watch e-commerce market online retail

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

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