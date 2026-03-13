Friday, March 13, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titan's Helios Luxe brings German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff to India

Titan's Helios Luxe brings German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff to India

Titan's Helios Luxe has partnered with German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff to introduce limited-edition watches in India, targeting the country's fast-growing accessible luxury segment

The company will introduce up to 16 limited-edition styles priced between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh in the Indian market that will be available at six stores

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

Titan-owned watch company Helios’ luxury arm, Helios Luxe, announced a partnership with German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff on Friday to bring its watches to India, as the company continues to see robust growth in the accessible luxury segment.
 
The company will introduce up to 16 limited-edition styles priced between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh in the Indian market that will be available at six stores.
 
“The entire ₹4,500 crore accessible luxury watch market is growing at a compound annual rate of 23 per cent, but Helios Luxe is growing at a rate of 46 per cent — more than twice the industry growth rate, which gives us the confidence to bring such independent story-rich brands into the Indian market,” Rahul Shukla, vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, watches division, Titan Company.
 
 
“We can see that the trend will continue as urbanisation speeds up and more discretionary incomes lead people to make more discerning choices,” he added.
 
In lieu of this, Helios Luxe, which has 15 brands under its umbrella, currently operates nine exclusive boutiques.

“While the initial foray of Helios Luxe was in the metros, we have now started establishing a presence in Tier I and Tier II cities, where there is a big demand for accessible luxury products. In another year’s time, we plan to add over 30 such boutiques, one-third of which will be in cities like Varanasi, Kolhapur, etc,” Shukla added.
 
Helios, meanwhile, is growing at a compound annual rate of 24 per cent over the last three years. Its fashion segment, which used to contribute 65 per cent to the business, has come down to 45 per cent, while the premium and accessible luxury segments now contribute the largest chunk of business.
 
“India represents an exciting new chapter for us. We produce in very limited, numbered editions, and presenting these rare pieces to a vast and evolving luxury market like India is both exciting and meaningful. With Helios Luxe, we are introducing our manufactory to a country that deeply values culture, individuality and mechanical depth,” said Alexander Shorokhov, chief executive officer, Alexander Shorokhoff Uhrenmanufaktur GmbH.
 
Shorokhov, who is on his first India trip, is already seeking design inspiration in the country.
 

Topics : Titan luxury watches Titan Company

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

