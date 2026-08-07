Titan Q1FY27 results: Net profit soars 62.8% to ₹1,777 cr, sales up 40.31%
Titan Company reported a 63% rise in Q1 FY27 net profit to ₹1,777 crore, with consolidated sales rising 40% to ₹20,787 crore, led by its jewellery business
Listen to This Article
Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company Ltd on Friday reported a 62.87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,777 crore for the June quarter of FY27, led by jewellery business.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,091 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Its sales were up 40.31 per cent year-on-year at ₹20,787 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from ₹14,814 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Total expenses of Titan increased 26 per cent YoY to ₹19,075 crore in the June quarter.
Its Jewellery business, which contributes around 90 per cent of the business, was up 29.73 per cent to 19,002 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹14,647 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Titan's total consolidated income increased 29.3 per cent to ₹21,502 crore in the quarter under review.
Shares of Titan Company Ltd on Friday settled at ₹4,943 apiece, down 0.82 per cent, on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:30 PM IST