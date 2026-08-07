Titan Q1FY27 results: Net profit soars 62.8% to ₹1,777 cr, sales up 40.31%

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company Ltd on Friday reported a 62.87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,777 crore for the June quarter of FY27, led by jewellery business.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,091 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its sales were up 40.31 per cent year-on-year at ₹20,787 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from ₹14,814 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Titan increased 26 per cent YoY to ₹19,075 crore in the June quarter.

Its Jewellery business, which contributes around 90 per cent of the business, was up 29.73 per cent to 19,002 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹14,647 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Titan's total consolidated income increased 29.3 per cent to ₹21,502 crore in the quarter under review.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd on Friday settled at ₹4,943 apiece, down 0.82 per cent, on the BSE.