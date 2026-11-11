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Home / Companies / News / TMB marks 105 years with AI-powered banking services, new products, branch

TMB marks 105 years with AI-powered banking services, new products, branch

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank launches multilingual AI telecalling service, Smart Kiosk and credit card as Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan urges it to expand its national presence

Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB)

Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Thoothukudi-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Wednesday unveiled a series of business, product and technology initiatives aimed at strengthening its customer offerings, expanding its reach and enhancing operational efficiency as part of its 105th Foundation Day celebrations.
 
Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, said it would focus on building a more agile, technology-driven and customer-centric bank.
 
Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan was the chief guest at TMB's 105th Foundation Day celebrations in Thoothukudi, where he called upon the bank to aspire to become one of India's leading private sector banks in the coming years.
 
Congratulating TMB on its 105-year legacy, the Vice-President traced its journey from its origins as Nadar Bank Ltd in 1921 to a leading banking institution with 632 branches across 17 states and four Union Territories, serving over 53 lakh customers with total business exceeding ₹1.30 trillion. He emphasised the banking sector's role in nation-building through responsible lending, supporting MSMEs, farmers, entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises, and advancing financial inclusion through digital initiatives such as UPI to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
 
 
Commending TMB's recent performance and technological progress, the Vice-President encouraged the bank to continue strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure, safeguarding customers' money and personal data, and embracing innovation. He also emphasised the importance of TMB remaining rooted in Thoothukudi, its place of origin, even as it expands its national presence. He expressed confidence that the bank would continue to scale greater heights and establish itself among India's leading private sector banks.

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The bank virtually inaugurated a new branch in Anna Nagar, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. It also launched a new credit card, further expanding its banking and financial offerings.
 
In the technology space, the bank introduced a Smart Kiosk and TMB Vani, an AI-powered telecalling service capable of communicating in 40 languages, aimed at enhancing customer engagement through multilingual interactions. The bank also introduced an auto-reconciliation solution, among other initiatives, to strengthen operational efficiency through technology. Together, these developments reflect TMB's focus on combining its established banking legacy with evolving customer needs and technology-led innovation.
 
"Completing 105 years is a significant milestone for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and a reflection of the trust that generations of customers have placed in us. Our journey, which began in Thoothukudi in 1921, has been guided by a strong commitment to serving communities and supporting India's economic progress," Nair said.
 
"As we look ahead, our focus is on building a more agile, technology-driven and customer-centric bank. The inauguration of a new branch, introduction of new banking products and deployment of technology-led initiatives such as a renowned careers portal, a dedicated platform to connect with prospective job seekers and facilitate recruitment, and the LinkedIn Learning Platform, an employee learning and development initiative aimed at enhancing employees' knowledge, skills and professional competencies," he added.
 
Nair said TMB Vani and Smart Kiosks marked important steps in this direction. "We remain committed to strengthening our capabilities, expanding our reach and building on our legacy while contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat."
 
The celebrations were attended by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; TMB part-time chairman K Ramachandran; executive director Vincent Menachery; members of the board; and senior officials of the bank.
  

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Topics : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Banking Digital banking

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 9:43 PM IST