Too early to gauge war impact on EV demand: VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh

Israel and the US carried out military strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint for global energy flows — by Tehran, dramatically pushing up global crude oil prices.

VinFast on Wednesday launched the VF MPV 7, a premium electric seven-seater designed for families. The vehicle comes with a 60.13 kWh battery offering a certified range of 517 km and fast-charging capability from 10 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

While EV penetration rose from around 4 per cent last year to about 5 per cent in March, it would be premature to link the increase directly to the conflict, Ghosh said. “March has traditionally been a strong month for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV sales due to financial year-end factors. Both ICE and EV (figures) have improved,” he said.

India’s state-run fuel retailers have not increased petrol and diesel prices yet in proportion to the rise in global crude oil prices.

Ghosh noted that any increase in fuel prices in future could influence consumer behaviour over time. “If fuel prices increase drastically, customers will give more importance to running costs. In that case, they should ideally adopt EVs,” he said, adding that the duration and intensity of the conflict remain uncertain and could shape buying behaviour.

However, he emphasised that long-term EV growth in India will be driven more by structural factors such as increasing model availability, entry of more automakers, and supportive government policies. “Two to three years back, many OEMs did not have EVs. Now there are multiple models available. This will give momentum to EV volumes,” he said.

Ghosh welcomed the draft Delhi EV policy that was released a few days back, saying it is a step in the right direction as it offers strong incentives, including full waiver of road tax and registration fees.