Toothsi parent MakeO raises ₹90 crore to expand dental care operations

MakeO, the parent company of Indian clear aligner brand Toothsi, has raised ₹90 crore in a funding round led by Singularity AMC, with participation from DSP family office, Genesis and Unispace Ventures.

The firm said the funding reflects investor confidence in its mission to build a world-class aligner and dental technology platform for India and Southeast Asia.

The fundraise follows MakeO’s acquisition of Singapore-based Zenyum, expanding its presence across Southeast Asia. The group now has about 1,100 partner dentists across 10 countries. It has also acquired Apple Dental, a 20-clinic chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, strengthening its presence beyond major Indian metros.

“We aspire to revolutionise the global aligner and oral care category,” said Dr Arpi Mehta, group CEO and co-founder of MakeO. “The capital through this raise will be allocated towards further organic and inorganic offline expansion across both India and Southeast Asia. It will allow us to invest in and strengthen our end-to-end platform across consumer experience, clinical centres, backend technology, and manufacturing facilities.”

MakeO’s strategy centres on a “Make in India, for the world” approach. Its integrated planning and manufacturing hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region produces more than one million US FDA-approved aligners annually. The facility serves dentists and consumers across more than 150 Indian cities and exports to over 10 countries through the Toothsi and Zenyum networks.

Dr Pravin Shetty, co-founder of MakeO, said the firm is building a digital and AI-first dental-orthodontic platform. “We have set up an aligner product manufacturing facility with a 3D virtual AI-based orthodontic treatment planning centre of excellence,” said Shetty.

The unified platform has scaled to revenue of more than ₹500 crore and turned Ebitda profitable earlier this year. With this raise, it aims to double its revenue in the next two to three years. The company is also actively evaluating relevant dental and aligner M&A opportunities across India and Southeast Asia as it expands its offline presence.

“This raise enhances our ability to design and manufacture world-class products using the best of the 3D printing technologies and robotic automation in Mumbai and deliver them across over 100 cities in India and 10 countries globally,” said Manjul Jain, co-founder of MakeO.