Top 10 Indian firms' value jumps 3.5x in a decade; financials dominate

The combined value of India’s 10 most valuable listed companies has increased three-and-a-half times over the past decade, highlighting the country’s expanding corporate landscape. However, as per the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, seven companies have retained their place among the top 10 over the past five years, underscoring the dominance of a handful of large-cap firms.

Five years ago, Reliance Industries (RIL) topped the list with a valuation of Rs 16.65 trillion, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank. ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel also featured among the country’s most valuable companies.

A decade ago, TCS was India’s most valuable company at Ra 4.66 trillion, ahead of RIL and HDFC Bank. ITC ranked fourth, while Tata Motors and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were also among the top 10, but have since dropped out of the list.

Financial services companies continue to have a strong presence in India’s corporate landscape. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance feature among the top-ranked firms in recent years, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the sector. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries has overtaken TCS to emerge as India’s most valuable company over the past five years.