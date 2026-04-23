Top 5 IT cos' net hiring down for FY26; uncertainties to continue

The drop in total headcount was primarily led by TCS, which let go of more than 12,000 employees in July as part of its plan to adapt to the changing technology world, driven by artificial intelligence (AI). TCS’ net headcount dropped by 23,460 during the fiscal along with Tech Mahindra, whose headcount also dipped by 1,108. Infosys, Wipro and HCL saw net additions.

This will also be one of those years that had the slow start to fresher hiring momentum. TCS gave a fresher hiring number of 25,000 for FY27, and Infosys on Thursday said it will add 20,000 freshers this year. For TCS, this would be the slowest start of its fresher hiring numbers.

This is the second time in four years that the hiring numbers have come down at a time when macroeconomic volatilities and geopolitical tensions have added tremendous uncertainties in the technology spending pattern of customers. As they cut down spends and often take time to ramp up projects, it directly impacts the services companies whose relationship between growth and headcount is still linear.

“UnearthInsight believes negative headcount growth trend could continue with one or two of the top five firms silently restructure headcount or pyramid through involuntary exits and layoffs to invest in M&A, AI and next-gen business opportunities. Indian IT services’ AI and Gen AI revenue is still under 5-7 per cent for the top five. Mid-tier and small unlisted tech services don’t report and AI is larger embedded in overall revenues,” said its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Gaurav Vasu.

The impact of the conflict in West Asia is most pronounced in the hiring outlook for this fiscal. TCS, which usually hires about 40,000 from the engineering colleges, said its target this time to take in 25,000.

According to its CEO K Krithivasan, hiring decisions will remain tied to business demand and deal flow, reflecting a calibrated approach rather than aggressive expansion. He added that freshers typically take up to nine months to come on the floor, while a lateral can deliver immediately.

Wipro chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil also declined to put a number on fresh engineering graduate for this fiscal as the environment remained volatile “Hiring will be as per demand.”

HCL conveyed a similar message. The firm hired over 11,000 graduates last fiscal. “Given the current environment, it is difficult to provide a number,” chief people officer Ramachandran Sundararajan said.