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Home / Companies / News / Torrent acquires Nabha Power from L&T, completes ₹3,632 crore deal

Torrent acquires Nabha Power from L&T, completes ₹3,632 crore deal

Torrent Power has completed the ₹3,632-crore acquisition of Nabha Power from L&T, boosting its operational generation capacity to 6.4 GW

Torrent Power, JERA

PHOTO: Company Website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

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Torrent Power on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Nabha Power Ltd (NPL) from L&T Power Development Ltd for Rs 3,632.35 crore.
 
Earlier this year, the company informed the bourses regarding the execution of a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the equity stake and convertible instruments of NPL and receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India for the said acquisition.
 
According to a regulatory filing, the company has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares and convertible instruments of NPL from L&T Power Development Ltd (L&T) at a total consideration of Rs 3,632.35 crore, consequent to closing adjustments.
 
 
Torrent Power is engaged in the business of power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power transmission cables, and is a part of 'Torrent Group,' which is into power, pharmaceuticals and gas distribution sectors.
 
Nabha Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Power Development Ltd (L&TPDL), and has been operating a 2x700 Megawatt supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, since 2014.
 
L&TPDL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro.
 
After the completion of the acquisition, Torrent's operational capacity has increased from 5 GW to 6.4 GW. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Torrent Power Nabha Power acquisition

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

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