TotalEnergies, Masdar to form $2.2 billion renewable JV for Asia

TotalEnergies and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar announced that they have inked a pact to establish a $2.2 billion joint venture (JV), which will merge their onshore renewable activities in nine countries across Asia.

"Once the transaction is closed, the JV will act as both companies’ sole vehicle for developing, building, owning and operating onshore solar, wind and battery storage projects in Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Uzbekistan," the companies said in a statement.

The 50:50 JV, with a portfolio of 3 gigawatts of operational assets and 6 gigawatts of assets in advanced development expected to be operational by 2030, will act as a single vehicle for developing, building, owning and operating onshore solar, wind and battery storage projects.

To be headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the JV will be staffed by around 200 employees from both TotalEnergies and Masdar. The management team, however, will be announced at a later date.

"Asia will be the main driver of global electricity demand growth this decade, and this collaboration will accelerate our progress across the continent, unlocking new opportunities to deliver the competitive, reliable energy solutions that our partners and customers need,” said Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and chairman of Masdar.

Masdar has a 65 gigawatt portfolio across six continents. Jointly owned by The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Mubadala, the company is targeting a renewable portfolio of 100 GW by 2030.

TotalEnergies is an integrated energy company active in 120 countries. It produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity.