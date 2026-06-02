Transrail bags new orders worth ₹575 crore across T&D, pole businesses

Transrail Lighting, a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, on Tuesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹575 crore primarily in the transmission and distribution (T&D), civil construction and pole business.

As of March 31, the company's unexecuted order book (including L1 or Lowest Bidder position) stood at ₹16,361 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year, Transrail Lighting said in an exchange filing.

"The orders in the T&D segment including construction of a 500 kV HVDC line for a marquee customer, supply of our products in international markets, specialised civil construction job and pole supplies, highlights our diversified capabilities and competencies," the company's MD & CEO Randeep Narang said.

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting is an EPC company primarily engaged in T&D with operations spanning civil, railways, poles and lighting segments. The company has a presence across 63 countries.

For FY26, the company posted a net profit of ₹403.59 crore, up 23 per cent from ₹328.68 crore in 2024-25. Its total income also rose over 29 per cent to ₹6,928.83 crore from ₹5,353 crore in FY25.