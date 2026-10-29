Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Trent names Bahram Vakil chairman as Noel Tata retires on November 11

Trent names Bahram Vakil chairman as Noel Tata retires on November 11

Noel Tata will retire as Trent chairman and director on November 11 after nearly three decades with the retailer, with Bahram Vakil set to succeed him from November 12.

Noel Tata

Noel Tata will retire as chairman and director of Trent Ltd on November 11 after 29 years with the company. Bahram Vakil will take over as chairman on November 12.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Noel N. Tata will retire as chairman and director of Trent Ltd on November 11, after nearly three decades with the Tata Group retailer, with the company's board appointing Bahram Vakil as his successor effective November 12.
 Tata, who has been associated with Trent since 1997, will become chairman emeritus from November 12 in recognition of his contribution to the company, Trent said in a regulatory filing.
 The leadership transition is in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, which prescribe requirements relating to board composition, committees and the retirement of directors.
 The board also approved the appointment of Rajiv Dube as an additional non-executive, non-independent director from October 30, subject to shareholder approval. Kalpana Merchant has been appointed an additional director and an independent director for a three-year term from October 30, 2026, also subject to shareholder approval.
 
 Trent said Tata, who is also the chairman of Tata Trusts - the majority shareholder in Tata group holding company - had provided strategic direction and leadership during his tenure, helping the company strengthen its market position and deliver growth for stakeholders.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Tata Group being criminally destroyed, alleges Rahul Gandhi amid feud

Tata Consumer Products, Tata Consumer, Tata Tea

Tata Consumer Products gains 4% after Q2 show; margin recovery keenly eyed

neol tata

Noel Tata challenges resolution to reappoint Chandra as Tata Sons chairman

Tata Trusts, Bombay House

Uneasy lies the governance spacepremium

chandrashekharan-Neol tata

Chandrasekaran, Noel in focus ahead of Tata Steel, Tata Sons board meetspremium

 The board placed on record its appreciation for his contributions over the past 29 years.
 The changes come as Trent expands its fashion retail operations through brands, including Westside and Zudio, while developing its Star food and grocery business. The company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 468 crore for the September quarter, with revenue increasing 22 per cent to Rs 5,873 crore.
 Vakil's appointment marks a change in board leadership as Trent continues to scale its retail footprint and pursue growth across fashion, lifestyle and grocery markets.

More From This Section

juniper hotel

IHCL, Adani Airports announce agreement for eight hotels with over 2K rooms

Aditya Kapoor, director, supply operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Uber expands driver earning options, strengthens safety features in India

zudio tata group

Trent Q2 net profit rises 23% to ₹464 crore on strong apparel sales

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor to raise e2W capacity to 80,000 units a month by March 2027

Unilever

Unilever raises volume growth outlook as Q3 sales beat estimates

Topics : noel tata Tata Trent Tata group Tata Trusts

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST