Trent Q2 net profit rises 23% to ₹464 crore on strong apparel sales
Trent reported a 23.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹464 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong fashion and lifestyle sales and continued store expansion.
Reuters
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India's Trent reported a 23.1 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong sales at its fashion and lifestyle businesses and continued store expansion boosted earnings.
Consolidated net profit rose to ₹464 crore ($48.69 million) in the quarter ended September 30 from ₹377 crore a year earlier.
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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 4:25 PM IST