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Home / Companies / News / Trent Q2 net profit rises 23% to ₹464 crore on strong apparel sales

Trent Q2 net profit rises 23% to ₹464 crore on strong apparel sales

Trent reported a 23.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹464 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong fashion and lifestyle sales and continued store expansion.

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Tata Group-owned Trent reported a 23.1% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹464 crore in Q2 FY27, driven by strong fashion and lifestyle sales and continued store expansion.. (Photo: Trent website)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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India's Trent reported a 23.1 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong sales at its fashion and lifestyle businesses and continued store expansion boosted earnings.
 
Consolidated net profit rose to ₹464 crore ($48.69 million) in the quarter ended September 30 from ₹377 crore a year earlier.
 

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 4:25 PM IST