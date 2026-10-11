Tricog Health targets 100 million cardiac screenings by 2030: CEO

Bengaluru-based healthtech firm Tricog Health, which combines medical-grade AI, connected diagnostic technology, and specialist clinical expertise to deliver cardiac diagnosis, is targeting 100 million cardiac screenings by 2030.

The company, founded in 2014, has screened over 41 million patients and currently screens over a million patients globally every month, Tricog Health Founder and CEO Dr Charit Bhograj told PTI in an interaction.

Tricog Health, which began public health partnerships with the Goa government in 2018, has since expanded to Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka, and Manipur. It also operates in 14 Global South countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, and Kenya.

The expansion comes amid projections that cardiovascular disease will remain the single largest killer in India well beyond 2050, with one in five heart attacks occurring before age 45, Bhograj said.

India has about 6,500 cardiologists and 50,000 physicians, as per estimates. According to experts, 3.1 million people die from cardiovascular diseases alone in the country, though 50 per cent of these deaths could be prevented with early identification and treatment.

"To address the shortage of specialists, Tricog deploys an AI-enabled ECG device, Tricog VCardia, at primary healthcare centres, clinics, nursing homes, and hospitals. Data is encrypted and sent to the cloud, where an algorithm identifies more than 140 heart conditions. A team of 120 doctors reviews every AI diagnosis, returning final reports within six minutes," Bhograj said.

Through a hub-and-spoke model linking community outreach clinics to tertiary care hospitals, treatment delays that used to average 360 minutes in urban India have dropped to under 30 minutes, he said.

The Goa government, in collaboration with Tricog Health, recently organised the National Cardiovascular Disease Summit, bringing together government officials, clinicians, public health leaders, and implementation teams to address cardiovascular ailments in the country.