Trideep Bhattacharya quits Edelweiss AMC as CIO-Equities after five years
Bhattacharya oversaw equity assets worth around ₹45,000 crore and co-managed 10 schemes; returning fund manager Sahil Shah will take charge of the ₹20,000 crore Edelweiss Midcap Fund
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Trideep Bhattacharya has quit Edelweiss Asset Management as its president and chief investment officer (CIO)-Equities after a five-year stint with the firm, sources said. As CIO, he oversaw equity assets worth around ₹45,000 crore while co-managing 10 schemes, including the fund house's largest active equity scheme — Edelweiss Midcap Fund — which has assets under management (AUM) of about ₹20,000 crore.
The midcap fund, sources said, will now be managed by Sahil Shah, who has returned to the fund house after leaving in 2024. He was associated with Edelweiss Asset Management for over 15 years and was the co-fund manager of the midcap fund at the time of leaving the company.
Prior to returning to Edelweiss, Shah was the fund manager-AIF at Kotak Asset Management.
Edelweiss MF is yet to announce a new CIO-Equities. Bhattacharya, who had resigned in October, will remain with the firm for about two more months.
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First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 7:42 PM IST