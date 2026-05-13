Trilegal appoints Sandeep Ghosh as its first chief executive officer

Trilegal has named Sandeep Ghosh as its first chief executive officer (CEO), marking a significant leadership transition as the firm sharpens its focus on long-term expansion and institutional growth.

In a joint statement, members of the firm’s management committee, Nishant Parikh and Sridhar Gorthi, said the appointment comes at a pivotal stage in the firm’s evolution and is aimed at strengthening operational and institutional capabilities for the next phase of growth.

They described Ghosh as a seasoned leader with extensive experience in driving transformation and executing strategy across complex organisations, adding that his induction would help advance the firm’s strategic priorities while enabling its leadership to remain focused on client relationships, market positioning, and long-term direction.

Ghosh brings more than 30 years of experience spanning banking, financial services, consumer businesses, and advisory sectors. Prior to joining Trilegal, he served as group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa. Over the course of his career, he has also held senior leadership positions at EY, AXA, ANZ, and Citi.

Speaking on his appointment, Ghosh said the legal services sector is undergoing rapid transformation due to shifting client expectations, technological advancements, artificial intelligence (AI), and evolving delivery models. He added that Trilegal is well placed to navigate these changes and that he looked forward to working with the firm’s leadership to support its next stage of growth.