Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Trilegal appoints Sandeep Ghosh as its first chief executive officer

Trilegal appoints Sandeep Ghosh as its first chief executive officer

Law firm says appointment marks a key leadership transition aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and supporting long-term institutional growth

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa, BFSI Summit

Ghosh brings more than 30 years of experience spanning banking, financial services, consumer businesses, and advisory sectors

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trilegal has named Sandeep Ghosh as its first chief executive officer (CEO), marking a significant leadership transition as the firm sharpens its focus on long-term expansion and institutional growth.
 
In a joint statement, members of the firm’s management committee, Nishant Parikh and Sridhar Gorthi, said the appointment comes at a pivotal stage in the firm’s evolution and is aimed at strengthening operational and institutional capabilities for the next phase of growth.
 
They described Ghosh as a seasoned leader with extensive experience in driving transformation and executing strategy across complex organisations, adding that his induction would help advance the firm’s strategic priorities while enabling its leadership to remain focused on client relationships, market positioning, and long-term direction.
 
 
Ghosh brings more than 30 years of experience spanning banking, financial services, consumer businesses, and advisory sectors. Prior to joining Trilegal, he served as group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa. Over the course of his career, he has also held senior leadership positions at EY, AXA, ANZ, and Citi.
 
Speaking on his appointment, Ghosh said the legal services sector is undergoing rapid transformation due to shifting client expectations, technological advancements, artificial intelligence (AI), and evolving delivery models. He added that Trilegal is well placed to navigate these changes and that he looked forward to working with the firm’s leadership to support its next stage of growth.
 

More From This Section

NaBFID, HSBC, loan, infrastructure

NaBFID raises ₹4,000 crore through 10-year bonds at 7.74% yield

Tata

Tata Motors Q4 PAT rises 34% to ₹1,793 cr on strong operational performance

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance shares jump despite ₹476 crore income tax demand noticepremium

Vyome, Vyome Holdings

Tata-backed Impetis licenses JAK inhibitor assets to Vyome Holdings

ZOHO

Zoho invests ₹70 cr in ONDC to boost digital commerce network for MSMEs

Topics : CEO Leadership Visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table