TRL Krosaki, Raghav Productivity to set up silica ramming mass JV in Odisha

TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited (formerly Tata Refractories Limited) and Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited (RPEL), the world’s largest manufacturer of silica ramming mass, have collaborated to establish a joint venture company in Odisha for manufacturing and marketing silica ramming mass.

The two companies signed the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) in Kolkata on Saturday. The partnership aims to combine TRL Krosaki’s extensive quartzite mineral resources with RPEL’s manufacturing expertise, proprietary technology and established presence in domestic and international markets.

Silica ramming mass is an important refractory material used in industrial applications, particularly in induction furnaces for melting metals. The proposed venture will promote greater value addition to Odisha’s mineral resources while strengthening India’s position in the global silica ramming mass industry.

Under the partnership, RPEL will bring its technical know-how, established customer network in India and overseas markets, distribution capabilities and research and development expertise to the venture. These capabilities are expected to help the new company expand its market presence and accelerate business growth.

“This joint venture marks an important strategic milestone for TRL Krosaki. The partnership aligns with our objective of maximising resource utilisation while creating new avenues for growth and shareholder value,” said Prasant Kumar Naik, Managing Director of TRL Krosaki Refractories.

The joint venture will provide TRL Krosaki with an opportunity to move beyond the extraction and supply of mineral resources towards higher-value manufacturing. The company said the partnership aligns with its objective of maximising resource utilisation while creating new avenues for growth and shareholder value.

Naik said the project would also have a wider economic impact in Jharsuguda and adjoining areas. “Beyond its commercial merits, this project will provide an important opportunity to promote industrial development in Jharsuguda and surrounding areas. The manufacturing unit will generate employment opportunities in the local area, support local enterprises and contribute to the long-term economic development of the region,” he said.

The partnership also gives RPEL access to TRL Krosaki’s mineral resource base while enabling it to leverage its existing technology and market network to expand its business.

“The partnership with TRL Krosaki will be a combination of high-quality mineral resources with our manufacturing expertise and proprietary technology,” said Sanjay Kabra, Chairman of RPEL.

Kabra said the collaboration would strengthen the company’s ability to cater to customers in both India and international markets while creating a platform for future expansion.

The JV will be located in Odisha, with the project expected to add to the state’s growing emphasis on mineral-based value-added industries. The company, however, has not disclosed the proposed investment, production capacity, commissioning timeline or the ownership structure of the joint venture in the announcement.

TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited is one of the largest producers and exporters of refractory products in India, with a turnover of Rs 2,881 crore in FY26. The mother plant of the company is located at Belpahar in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. Since its inception in 1958, TRL Krosaki has pioneered refractory manufacturing in India.