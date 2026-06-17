Tulip Infratech plans ₹6,000 crore investment in Gurugram luxury housing

As part of this expansion pipeline, the company launched Tulip Melrose, a 7.5-acre luxury residential project on SPR, with a planned investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

The project is expected to generate sales realisations of around Rs 2,700 crore and will comprise four towers housing 608 five-bedroom apartments spread across 1.95 million square feet (msf) of built-up area.

“The pricing will start from Rs 4 crore, at a rate of Rs 14,000 per square feet,” said Siddharth Jain, Director, Tulip Infratech.

The company has also committed Rs 1,200 crore towards another residential project on SPR, Tulip Crimson.

“We are expecting another Rs 3,000 crore as gross development value (GDV) from this project,” Jain said.

Commenting on the latest launch, he said, “With Tulip Melrose, our vision is to create more than another premium residential project. We want to define high-rise living on the SPR.”

Large mixed-use project on Golf Course Road

Tulip Infratech's development pipeline also includes an ongoing 19.5-acre mixed-use development on Golf Course Road, involving an investment of Rs 3,600 crore.

According to Jain, the company expects a combined gross development value of about Rs 12,000 crore from the three projects currently under development.

The announcement comes amid strong demand for premium and luxury housing in Gurugram, particularly in established micro-markets such as Golf Course Road and the rapidly developing Southern Peripheral Road corridor.