TVS ILP plans up to ₹2,700 cr capex in bid to grow warehousing portfolio

“Our commitment to infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) investors was to grow the portfolio to around 20 msf within three years, and we remain on track to achieve that target by 2028,” Dr Ramnath Subramaniam, joint managing director, TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks, told Business Standard.

The company, which develops grade-A industrial and logistics parks, plans to drive the next phase of growth through expansion in eastern and central India and Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

TVS ILP currently has around 12 msf of operational and under-development assets, including 10.67 msf that has been transferred to its listed InvIT. It is developing another 1.3 msf and has land available for close to another 2 msf.

Developing the additional 10.67 msf will require capital expenditure of around ₹2,500 crore-2,700 crore over three years, translating into annual capex of around ₹800 crore-900 crore. However, after accounting for cash generated through the transfer of completed assets to the InvIT, TVS Infrastructure Trust, the company’s net annual capital outlay is expected to be around ₹700 crore-800 crore.

The company first spends on developing warehouses. Once these assets are completed and transferred (sold) to its InvIT, it receives cash from the InvIT. The cash is then recycled to fund new projects.

“Our (investment) strategy has always been to focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where we believe we can establish a first-mover advantage and emerge as market leaders by offering grade-A infrastructure and end-to-end solutions,” Subramaniam said.

The company has identified eastern and central India as key growth markets. It has already entered into a joint venture in Siliguri and is scouting for opportunities in Kolkata, Guwahati and Silchar. In central India, it is constructing nearly 450,000 square feet of warehousing space in Indore and evaluating opportunities in Raipur, Nagpur, Haridwar, Varanasi, and Goa.

According to Subramaniam, the company’s strategy is to establish a presence every 400 kilometres across regions where it operates, while building an early-mover advantage in emerging markets.

TVS ILP plans to acquire 20-30 acre land parcels in new markets and expand its footprint in existing locations such as Hosur, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tuticorin, where several customers are increasing manufacturing capacity. The company is also evaluating inorganic opportunities to acquire quality warehousing assets at attractive valuations.

Subramaniam said demand for organised warehousing continues to remain strong, supported by manufacturing activity under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the ‘Make in India’ programme.

“We are receiving a large number of enquiries from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, EV component companies and alternate energy businesses,” he said.

Demand also remains strong from e-commerce and quick-commerce companies, such as Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto, fast-moving consumer goods companies, and third-party logistics (3PL) firms partnering with manufacturers.

“Overall, manufacturing continues to play a very important role in driving volume growth across the warehousing business,” he said. While geopolitical developments have not had a direct impact on business, they have made companies more cautious in taking investment decisions, Subramaniam added.

As part of its diversification strategy, TVS ILP is evaluating opportunities in cold storage and the data centre ecosystem. The company is in discussions to either support data centre developers within its existing parks or acquire land to develop build-to-suit facilities.

The company has deployed artificial intelligence (AI) across compliance, customer service and operations through its voice-enabled platform, ONE TVS ILP, which enables customers to raise service requests, monitor compliance and supports predictive maintenance.