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Home / Companies / News / TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks to invest ₹1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu project

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks to invest ₹1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu project

Warehousing developer TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in upcoming projects across Tamil Nadu.

TVS ILP, TVS Industrial and Logistics parks

| Image: Company website

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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Warehousing developer TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in upcoming projects across Tamil Nadu.

The proposed investment, for which the company signed an initial pact with the state government at the VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026, is expected to create around 1,500 job opportunities and strengthen the industrial and logistics infrastructure supporting businesses and supply chains across the state, the company, a corporate Grade-A warehousing developer, said in a statement.

The conclave brought together investment commitments across key sectors and districts, underscoring the state's focus on accelerating industrial development and employment generation.

 

The continued expansion of industrial activity across Tamil Nadu is driving demand for modern, strategically located infrastructure that can support businesses across different stages of their growth, the company said.

As the state advances its ambition of becoming a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036, the availability of Grade-A industrial and logistics parks will be important for enabling new capacity, improving supply-chain efficiency and supporting businesses across emerging growth centres, it said.

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Tamil Nadu has been a key market for Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), with 10 industrial and logistics parks already established in the state, serving leading brands across e-commerce, automobile, FMCG and FMCD, said the company's Joint Managing Director, Ramnath Subramaniam.

The investment further supports TVS ILP's presence in Tamil Nadu and aligns with its broader strategy of expanding its portfolio across high-growth industrial markets, the company said.

"Our Rs 1,000 crore investment reflects the opportunities we see emerging across the state and our intent to be a tech-enabled infrastructure partner to businesses expanding their operations here," he said.

The company will continue to focus on developing assets that meet global standards while remaining responsive to the evolving requirements of occupiers, Subramaniam said, adding, "through this approach, we aim to support businesses as they expand and contribute to the next phase of industrial growth across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 6:47 PM IST