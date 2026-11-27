TVS Motor Company (TVSM), part of TVS VENU, announced the launch of TVS Armado on Friday, marking its foray into cargo tricycles with a one-tonne load capacity.

With this launch, TVS expands its commercial mobility portfolio with a tricycle designed to address the evolving needs of cargo transportation and first- and last-mile logistics.

“With TVS Armado, we become the first globally reputed OEM to enter the tricycle cargo segment, bringing an innovative, best-in-class product to the 1-tonne cargo mobility space,” said Peyman Kargar, president, international business, TVS Motor Company. By bringing together practical engineering, customer-focused design, and trusted after-sales support, TVS Armado is targeted at markets like Africa, Latin America, and Asean.

Recognising the needs of entrepreneurs, fleet owners, and delivery businesses, TVS Armado was developed with a customer-first approach, translating real-world operating requirements into a dependable mobility solution designed to keep businesses moving day in, day out.

"First- and last-mile logistics is critical to businesses and communities, and TVS Armado is designed around the real needs of customers and business owners, combining load-carrying capability, world-class reliability and durability with the practicality required for everyday commercial use," Kargar said.

The TVS Armado is powered by a robust 200 cc oil-cooled engine, delivering 10.6 kW of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Designed for demanding commercial mobility solutions, it features a 16-litre fuel tank to support extended operating hours.

Its two-metre-long cargo bed offers a vast loading area with a payload capacity of up to one tonne, enabling businesses to transport a wide range of goods efficiently. The large cargo bed, along with 230 mm of ground clearance and strong leaf spring suspension, is designed to support operations across varied road conditions, including urban, suburban, and rural routes.

The first-in-industry oil-cooled engine is designed to offer a practical balance of durability and ease of maintenance, backed by the best-in-category warranty terms, which reinforce customer confidence in long-term ownership.

"As we build our commercial mobility portfolio globally, TVS Armado reflects our ambition to create solutions that deliver tangible business value and contribute to the growth of communities," he added.

With TVS Armado, TVS Motor Company builds on its experience in commercial mobility to address the evolving needs of cargo transportation. "TVS Armado aims to be a reliable business partner for those who work relentlessly to build a better future, in line with TVS Motor’s vision of transforming the quality of life of people across the world by providing mobility solutions that are exciting, responsible, sustainable and safe,” he said.