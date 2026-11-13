TVS Motor opens first Brazil store, targets 130,000-unit capacity by 2027

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the opening of its first flagship store in São Paulo, Brazil, as part of its broader strategy to expand production capacity, strengthen its retail network and build its after-sales service presence in the country.

In an exchange filing, the company said it plans to increase its annual production capacity in Brazil to 130,000 units by 2027 from around 110,000 units in 2026.

TVS Motor, the world’s third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, also plans to open three new stores in Brazil during 2027 in partnership with local partner Mottu, initially focusing on the Southeast and Central-West regions. The companies also plan to renovate existing locations to expand the brand's retail presence.

Through its partnership with Mottu, TVS Motor has access to a network of more than 500 points of sale and 168 service locations across Brazil. Locations authorised to service TVS models will have technical teams trained by the manufacturer, supported by local spare-parts availability.

Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company , said, “Brazil is a strategically important market for TVS Motor and a key pillar of our international growth ambitions. Through our partnership with Mottu, we are investing in our local capacity, expanding our retail footprint and strengthening the service ecosystem required to build a sustainable and enduring business for the years ahead.”

The new flagship store in São Paulo features a 149-square-metre showroom within a total area of approximately 250 square metres. It showcases the company's portfolio, including the TVS NTORQ 125, TVS Raider 125, TVS Apache 160 and TVS Apache 200.

TVS Motor operates in more than 90 countries and has served over 50 million customers globally, including across 18 Latin American markets, where it has had a presence for more than 15 years.