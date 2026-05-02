TVS Motor reports 7% growth in total sales at 473,970 units in April
Total two-wheeler sales grew 6 per cent at 455,333 units last month as against 430,150 units in April 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement
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TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in total sales at 473,970 units in April 2026 as against 443,716 units in the same month last year.
Total two-wheeler sales grew 6 per cent at 455,333 units last month as against 430,150 units in April 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 348,545 units in April 2026 as against 323,647 units a year ago, up 8 per cent.
The company said its motorcycle sales last month were down at 200,039 units as against 220,347 units in April 2025, while scooters registered a growth of 24 per cent at 211,158 units as compared to 169,741 units.
Electric vehicles saw 36 per cent increase at 37,771 units last month as compared to 27,684 units a year ago.
Three-wheeler sales were up 37 per cent at 18,637 units in the month under review as against 13,566 units in the year-ago period.
TVS Motor Co said its total international business sales clocked a 3 per cent rise at 120,008 units in April 2026 as against 116,700 units in the same month last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 2:35 PM IST