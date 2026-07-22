TVS Motor sees international business sustaining growth momentum in FY27

TVS Motor Company expects its international business to maintain growth momentum in the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27) as it deepens its presence across Africa, Latin America and Asia while expanding into Europe, the company’s Chairman Sudarshan Venu said on Wednesday.

Addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), Venu said overseas operations now contribute more than a quarter of the company's revenue, with international sales rising to over 1.59 million units in FY26. He said Africa remains a key long-term growth market, supported by favourable demographics and rising mobility demand, while the company is also entering the European market.

TVS Motor reported its highest ever annual performance in FY26, with sales volumes rising 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 5.89 million vehicles. Revenue stood at a record ₹47,270 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reached an all-time high of ₹6,079 crore.

Venu said TVS' electric vehicle (EV) strategy continued to gather pace, with sales of more than 3.71 lakh electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) during FY26, up 33 per cent from the previous year.

Growth was supported by an expanded iQube portfolio and the launch of the Orbiter electric scooter. The company has also expanded its EV ecosystem to over 1,000 dealerships and 5,000 public charging points.

TVS Motor is also strengthening its premium motorcycle portfolio. New launches, including the TVS Apache RTX 300 and TVS NTORQ 150, have received a positive market response, while production of Norton's new Manx R and Atlas motorcycles has begun. The motorcycles are scheduled to be launched in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, India and the US during the year.

Venu said TVS invested over ₹1,250 crore in research and development (R&D) in FY26, with more than 2,000 engineers working on connected technologies, electrification, and new vehicle platforms. The company is also investing in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and has established a design and engineering hub in Bologna, Italy.

On the financial services business, Venu said TVS Credit recorded 26 per cent growth in disbursements during FY26 and ended the year with assets exceeding ₹30,000 crore. He said the company may, at an appropriate time and in stages, evaluate alternatives, including a possible separation of the financial services business, to strengthen its growth prospects and unlock shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Venu acknowledged global uncertainties arising from shifting trade policies, supply chain disruptions, and volatility in energy and freight costs but said the company remains optimistic about growth. He said India's economy, projected to expand by 6.4-6.5 per cent in FY27, and robust first-quarter demand for two-wheelers provide a favourable backdrop for continued investments in new products, technology, and international expansion.