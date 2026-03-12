TVS Motor unveils electric scooter Orbiter V1; expands EV portfolio

Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of electric scooter TVS Orbiter V1 equipped with 1.8 kWh battery, a top official said on Thursday.

The Chennai-headquartered company had launched TVS Orbiter in 2025 and with today's launch, the range would be available in two variants - "Orbiter V1" with 1.8kWh battery and "Orbiter V2" with 3.1 kWh battery.

The Orbiter V1 will be available at ₹49,999 (ex-showroom Delhi) which includes Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) model. Customers opting for without Battery-As-A-Service, the vehicle is offered at ₹84,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), a press release said on Thursday.

The Battery-As-A-Service model lowers the upfront cost, long term battery assurance to customers. The introduction of BaaS model, allows the customers to subscribe to battery usage instead of paying the full battery cost upfront, the company said.

This BaaS model separates the vehicle price from the battery cost, helping customers better understand both the upfront purchase and the ongoing running cost of an electric vehicle.

Commenting on the occasion, TVS Motor Company President-India 2W Business, Gaurav Gupta said, "TVS Motor has built a strong and well-defined EV portfolio, and the launch of TVS Orbiter V1 further strengthens this lineup by introducing the most accessible entry point into our electric scooter range. Alongside this, the introduction of BaaS represents an important shift in customers approach to EV ownership." He further said, "By separating the vehicle price from the battery usage cost, we are enabling greater flexibility while providing customers a clear understanding of the overall cost of ownership." The company's Senior Vice-President - Head Commuter and EV Business, Aniruddha Haldar said, "We remain committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space and advancing India's electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation.