TVS Motor unveils four global models, eyes 30% overseas revenue by 2030

TVS Motor Company, the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday unveiled four production-ready models at EICMA 2026 in Milan, reinforcing its commitment to Europe as a strategic market.

This is part of the company's strategy to increase the contribution of international business to its overall revenue, with the potential to reach 30 per cent or more by 2030.

The four models — the TVS Orbiter, TVS M1-S, TVS X and TVS RTR 125 — reflect TVS Motor's approach to serving Europe's evolving mobility needs across electric commuting, premium urban transportation and lightweight sports motorcycling. The showcase highlights products developed for European customers, supported by dedicated engineering capabilities, an expanding retail network and the strengths of TVS Motor's global manufacturing, technology and product development ecosystem.

The move demonstrates the company's ability to combine market-specific product development with global engineering expertise and manufacturing excellence.

Europe plays an increasingly important role in TVS Motor's international business as the company continues to strengthen its presence in developed markets. Building on decades of manufacturing expertise, advanced technology capabilities and a growing international engineering footprint, TVS Motor is creating the foundations for sustainable long-term success in the region.

Peyman Kargar, president, international business, TVS Motor Company, said: “Europe is an important market for TVS Motor and a key part of our international growth plans. We see significant opportunities across electric mobility, performance motorcycles and premium urban transportation. Success in these markets requires more than a competitive product."

"It requires a deep understanding of customer needs, strong local execution and a robust distribution and service network. Over the past year, we have focused on strengthening our distribution footprint, developing our dealer and service capabilities and preparing a portfolio suited to European riding needs. As we continue to strengthen our presence in Europe, our focus is on expanding customer access to the TVS brand, deepening customer engagement and delivering products that combine quality, technology and customer experience."

Peyman Kargar, who has more than three decades of international automotive leadership experience, was appointed director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, effective January 27, 2027. He will succeed K N Radhakrishnan.

TVS Motor's approach to Europe is centred on three priorities: developing products aligned with local customer needs and matched to European riding conditions, establishing strong distribution and aftersales capabilities, and leveraging its international engineering and design ecosystem to compete in technologically advanced markets.

The company has steadily expanded its retail presence, beginning with Italy and extending into Spain and Portugal, with further development planned in France and Germany. Its Italian network now comprises more than 100 retailers, supported by encouraging sales momentum. Sales in Italy have increased by 110 per cent over the past year, while an additional 22 retailers are operational across Spain and Portugal.

This expansion reflects TVS Motor's focus on building a sustainable business beyond initial product launches. The company continues to invest in market development, dealer capabilities and aftersales support to ensure strong customer relationships and establish trust and long-term brand consideration across European markets.

The four models presented at EICMA 2026 are designed to address distinct customer segments. The electric range spans everyday city commuting, more versatile urban transportation and premium connected mobility, while the TVS RTR 125 extends the company's sports motorcycle offering to younger and first-time riders.

TVS Motor's electric mobility experience provides the foundation for this expansion. With more than one million electric scooters sold globally and investments exceeding $1 billion in electric vehicle and battery ecosystems, the company is applying its experience in EV engineering, software integration and manufacturing to products developed for international markets.